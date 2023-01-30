Volunteer crews departed driving two fully stocked and operational ambulances to Ukraine. The journey was completed in partnership with the Former First Lady of Poland’s charity and Communication Without Barriers.
The team were joined by a small crowd of team members, Ukrainians, supporters, organisations and businesses before they set off from Saltash to Ukraine. The ambulances were loaded up with medical supplies and training equipment for the mission and the team made their final preparations for the journey to and mission in Ukraine.
Saltash Community Fire Station, in solidarity with the Ukrainian State Fire Service, previously raised money in a “999 Challenge” to help send the ambulances, medical supplies and Outreach Paramedics to Ukraine. In a further show of support, Saltash Community Fire Station led the Outreach Paramedics ambulance convoy out of Saltash in a Fire Engine. The Mayor of Saltash was in attendance, amongst many others, all wishing the team luck on their mission and for their safe return home.
Declan Sarsfield, founder of Outreach Paramedics explained: “As well as delivering several ambulances and a tonne of medical supplies to Ukraine, the team will be training 100 State Servicemen for Emergency Situations in Rivne Oblast in trauma and life support skills. A lot of work has gone into this from so many different people, organisations and businesses to help us get this far.
“I’d like to wish Faye and our brave team, Sam, Fin and Gary the best of luck for a safe journey, mission and return home from Ukraine. I’d like to thank Faye Shepherd and the hardworking Outreach Paramedics Team, the Saltash Community for giving us such amazing support and the various businesses which have kindly offered their time, services, expertise, equipment and or donations. Huge thanks goes out to UWE Bristol, Antares TDC, Plantspeed Ltd, K&M Global, Transim Solutions Ltd, Sarkar Tactical, Water2Go, Omega Print and Signs, Bliss Hair and Beauty, Delt Shared Services Ltd and many, many more for all their incredible contributions and support.
“The combination of everyone working together for a good cause has been extremely heart-warming. Ultimately, this will help those in need and most importantly help save lives.”
To find out more visit www.outreachparamedics.org