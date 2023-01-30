“I’d like to wish Faye and our brave team, Sam, Fin and Gary the best of luck for a safe journey, mission and return home from Ukraine. I’d like to thank Faye Shepherd and the hardworking Outreach Paramedics Team, the Saltash Community for giving us such amazing support and the various businesses which have kindly offered their time, services, expertise, equipment and or donations. Huge thanks goes out to UWE Bristol, Antares TDC, Plantspeed Ltd, K&M Global, Transim Solutions Ltd, Sarkar Tactical, Water2Go, Omega Print and Signs, Bliss Hair and Beauty, Delt Shared Services Ltd and many, many more for all their incredible contributions and support.