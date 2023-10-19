So how does this work in practice? Cornwall Council is providing the infrastructure – the books, the digital library system, the cards, and the kiosks for checking books in and out. While there may not be as many thousands of books on the shelves to browse, the digital system allows access to a huge county-wide resource of both fiction and non-fiction books, reference sources, and historical documents. Real Ideas staff are trained in how to help people use the technology and access these resources.