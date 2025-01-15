ORGANISERS of the Saltash May Fair are inviting anyone interested in helping put on the annual event this year to come along to a planning meeting tomorrow (January 16) at 5pm.
County councillor, Hilary Frank, has offered the invite via her Facebook page – and says she would be delighted to hear from anyone who has any ideas for the two-day event, which will take place on May 3 & 4 – or who would like to become a volunteer.
Simply message Hilary on Facebook and she will let you know more about the meeting.