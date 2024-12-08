ORGANISERS have confirmed the annual Saltash Santa Fun Run has been rescheduled and will now take place this Saturday (December 14).
The decision was made on Friday to postpone the race, schedule for Saturday, after a yellow weather warning was issued for the region due to Storm Darragh.
The Fun Run, which is supported by China Fleet Country Club, is a regular fixture in the town’s festive calendar and sees over 200 runners – of all ages – dressed as Santas run down the Fore Street, over the Tamar Bridge and back up Fore Street to the finish.
Colin Bunting of Tamar Trotters Running Club, who put on the charitable event, says: “If anyone wants to enter the run, please let us know as we have some spaces available, but not all sizes of Santa Suit are available.”
Anyone interested in taking part in the run, which will start at Victoria Gardens at 2.30pm is asked to visit www.tamartrotters.co.uk for contact details or visit the Tamar Trotters Running Club Facebook page.