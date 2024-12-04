CLARIFYING the situation, organisers of the annual Saltash Tractor Run have blamed ‘too much red tape’ for their decision to officially cancel this year’s event.
The charity event, which was due to take place on Saturday, December 14, will not go ahead as concerns over health and safety, plus potential traffic offences, caused real concerns for organisers.
In a statement released late on Tuesday evening, organiser Kate Billing wrote: “As stated previously, Devon and Cornwall Police have not told us not to go ahead, but they have given us strict advice and that the event would be at our own risk.
“Having had numerous meetings with the police, they informed us that last year we committed 137 traffic offences. These offences included fairy lights and slow moving traffic (dangerous driving).
“Tractors can travel with red or white diesel for charity events, so the red diesel wasn’t an issue. However, after advice from the police about health and safety and potential traffic offences we would commit if we went ahead, we have had to take the hard decision not to go ahead.
“Although we have the right event insurance and have spoken to National Highways, Tamar Bridge and Cornwall Council, all of whom were happy for us to go ahead, there is too much red tape and we, as event organisers, are liable for this.
“It is not something we have taken lightly, as we wanted to do this run to raise as much as we could for underprivileged children at Christmas, whilst bringing the community and Christmas spirit of families together.
“Unfortunately, due to the police advice given about the UK law with tractors, lights and so on, it has made us make the hard decision not to go ahead.
“Other Christmas tractor runs up and down the country may go ahead, but strictly following the UK road laws. Sadly, ours just isn’t possible at this time. We are sorry for the upset caused and apologise for not doing this event.
“We feel heartbroken and disappointed for all the children that would have benefited from the tractor run. Last year we managed to raise 784 present donations and £3,551 for underprivileged children. Our hope was to double that this year.
“There has been a lot of hard work behind the scenes to get this organised and we are very disappointed as this is something we very much wanted to do. Any gift donations already received will still go to those children in need this Christmas.”