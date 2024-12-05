AN education and social welfare organisation based in Newquay has been awarded a new contract to help young people with special educational needs.
Whitehead-Ross Education in Bank Street has been awarded the contract to deliver the Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) Information, Advice and Support Service from April 2025 following a competitive procurement process.
SEND Information Advice and Support Services (SENDIASS) provide free impartial, confidential, and accurate information, advice and support about education, health and social care for children, young people and their parents on matters relating to special educational needs and disability.
The provision of the SENDIASS service enables Cornwall Council to fulfil its obligations in line with the 2014 SEND code of practice.
The SENDIASS Service will continue to be available to all children and young people with SEND, from newborns to age 25 and their families within Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly through a self-referral pathway.
SENDIASS will ensure that those who require the service have a range of flexible access routes to the Service.
Councillor Barbra Ellenbroek, the Cornwall Council cabinet member for children and families, said: “Cornwall Council is committed to providing impartial, high quality, accurate and up to date information and advice relevant to the service user’s needs.
“As a council we are striving to build upon the skills, knowledge and confidence of the children and young people with SEND and their families’ to promote independence and self-advocacy.”
Ian Ross, the chief executive officer of Whitehead-Ross Education, said: “We are delighted to be supporting families across Cornwall to increase their knowledge and understanding of SEND processes and entitlements, with increased confidence to navigate the complex SEND system.
“We will be working towards greater satisfaction with SEND provision, as a result of the high-quality information, advice, and guidance.”