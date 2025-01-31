LISKEARD Young Farmers will be staging their annual charity Dung Sale next month.
Covering Liskeard, Menheniot, Pensilva, St Cleer, Dobwalls and other local areas, you can now place your orders for delivery on Saturday, February 22.
Cattle Dung is available at £3 a bag or 4 for £10 or Horse Dung is £4a bag or 3 for £10.
To place your orders, contact Charisse Rowe (Secretary) on 07715 465033 or Will Lethbridge (Chairman) on 07838 215254.
Cash, BACS or card payment are all available for those who wish to purchase.