Opportunity to meet Cornwall Council leader
Friday 9th September 2022 7:00 am
Councillor Linda Taylor Leader of Cornwall Council (Picture: Cornwall Council )
MEMBERS of the public are being invited to ask questions to Cornwall Council leader Linda Taylor when she visit Torpoint Town Hall on Tuesday, October 11 (7.30pm).
Cllr Taylor is embarking on a county-wide tour with six evenings across the Duchy which willbe held in a Question Time style.
She starts off at the Atherton Suite in Falmouth on September 7 before rounding things off at New County Hall in Truro on November 2.
Those wanting to ask a question to Cllr Taylor can do before the meeting or upon arrival.
To get your question in beforehand, email [email protected]
Anyone who wants to just listen to the discussion is more than welcome to do so by turning up on the night.
Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.
