But she certainly divided public opinion in her lifetime. To some she was a symbol of intolerance due to her staunch anti-abortion stance, her vote against equalising the age of consent for gay men, her staunch opposition to same-sex marriage, and past controversial comments regarding gay conversion therapy. Ann was seen as a "cartoonish villain,” which stems from her 1996 defence as a prisons minister of the policy keeping pregnant inmates in shackles during medical visits.