Duloe Primary Academy has been inspired after two students gave a presentation about Operation Ocelot.
Stan and Emily, from Class 2 gave a brilliant presentation, detailing the initiative which is run by the World Land Trust along with their patron, Steve Backshall.
It’s aim; to raise money to save areas of the Brazil Rainforest.
Children across the school measured the playing field and calculated that they would need to raise £148.40 to save an area of rainforest the same size.
To raise funds, the children held a fancy dress as a rainforest animal day. Class 3 held a bake sale and Stan and Emily ran a stall at the Christmas Fair.
In total, the children raised £336.15, which is enough to save an area the size of 13,500m2