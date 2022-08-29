Onwards and upwards at Saltash
SALTASH Community School has congratulated all their Year 11 students who have received their Level 2 results.
A school spokesperson said: “Seeing the students in the sunshine this morning, it’s hard to remember that they spent a considerable amount of their GCSE course at home, learning online. What a huge amount of tenacity they have shown.
“Despite the considerable challenges they faced, we are delighted to see a continued upward trend in our exam results since 2019.
“Finn Shearman was our top performer with an impressive eight grade 9s and a grade 7.
“We are especially proud of Harvey Bellis from our Area Resource Base who has secured GCSE grades in English, Maths and Science. Well done both!
“In a year when the National Press is reporting reduced numbers of students succeeding in creative subjects, we are really pleased with our outstanding Music and Drama results, with 30% of Performing Arts students achieving grades 7, 8 or 9 (old A/A* grades).
“We remain committed to a broad and balanced curriculum and as a result, our students’ strong results mean they are able to progress to an exciting range of next steps: Sixth Form, college courses and Apprenticeships.”
Head of Year 11, Sam Rogers, said: “These awesome results show what an incredible group of young people I have had the privilege to lead over the last five years.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the way they have performed. We all wish them well as they take the next steps on their journeys.”
