Only school in Cornwall to receive visit from BBC
The BBC 100 Team paid an exclusive visit to the students at Callington Community College recently .
This was the second time the team have attended the school to speak about what media careers could be available to them.
Mr N Smith explained: “We were really pleased to welcome the BBC 100 team back to the college for a second event. As the only school in Cornwall the team visited, it was a great opportunity for the students to find out about media careers.
“Radio one DJ Matty Chiabi acted as the host guiding the panellists to share their career stories and answer student questions.
“A photographer, web designer and BBC researcher, who all live locally, shared amazing stories of the difficulties they had overcome to end up working around the world on well-known TV shows such as Love Island, at the Cannes Film Festival and at major festivals like Glastonbury.
“When questioned by the students they shared details of the celebrities they had worked with and tips for a successful career.
“We hope this will inspire lots of our students to work to their dream careers.”
