A MAN from Saltash was selected to be one of 11,000 torchbearers carrying the Olympic flame to Paris for this year’s summer games.
Fundraiser Del Phillips was chosen for his philanthropic work including raising funds for Marie Curie, St Luke’s Hospice as well as setting up a non-profit karate club for local youngsters.
Del was invited to join 114 other torchbearers on a relay through the Haute-Marne department in the south-east of the Champagne-Ardenne region of France on June 28, walking through the city of Saint-Dizier.
The torch relay charts the flame’s journey from Ancient Olympia - the birthplace of the games - after a lighting ceremony on April 15, across the Mediterranean and finally on to French soil at Marseille.
The French relay included 68 stages with the torch finally arriving in Paris on July 26 for the opening of the games.
Del, who was confirmed as torch bearer back in January, had to walk just a short way for his part in the relay in the French city of Saint-Dizier, but said it was the most amazing experience.
He explained: “It was only about 300m but it was an overwhelming experience. I felt like a celebrity with so many photo requests, and all the police presence overseeing the security. It was a massive honour and once in a lifetime experience.”
But what do his family and friends make of his torch-bearing prowess? “They were very proud and thought I was very deserving to be given the opportunity to carry the Olympic torch”.
The logistics director at Appleby Westward has more plans now for a sponsored endurance event in September on the back of his Olympic torch relay debut.
In a sponsored 36-hour non-stop challenge, Del has set himself a target of raising £5000 for Marie Curie by covering 80 miles either running or walking, with 4,500 press-ups and 450 pull-ups along the way.
The challenge is set to take place from September 6 to 7 on a 1.4 mile loop around Latchbrook in the town.
Del’s Justgiving page can be found at: www.justgiving.com/page/del-phillips-1720360212755