Older people urged to take care in the hot weather

Older people are urged to be careful in the hot weather

A care home in Saltash is today urging older people living alone in the community to take extra care in the hot weather this week when temperatures are expected to reach over 30ºC.

Anchor’s St Anne’s care home on Plougastel Drive has offered advice as temperatures are expected to soar across the country.

Staff at the care home will be taking extra steps to ensure that their residents are staying cool and keeping hydrated in the heat.

Helen Core, Wellbeing Manager for Anchor said risks of dehydration and heat stroke among older people are high in the hot weather.

She said: “Anchor is urging the wider community to keep a close eye on elderly neighbours and their older relatives who may live alone and are more vulnerable in the heat.

“We recommend older people stay hydrated and keep out of the sunlight as much as possible. In these temperatures, it’s important to avoid caffeinated drinks as they are dehydrating. Drink plenty of cold fluids like water and fruit juices. We recommend taking regular sips of hydrating drinks throughout the day.

“Try to avoid hot meals where possible and instead eat salads and fruit as these foods are water-based so will help you stay hydrated. Cold treats such as ice cream, lollies or frozen smoothies and yoghurt are an excellent way of cooling down and increasing hydration.

“Keeping curtains and blinds closed in rooms in direct sunlight can also maintain cool temperatures.”