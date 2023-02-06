The Ofsted inspection held at Saltash Community School last year has recognised the many school improvement being made.
Further to the Ofsted inspection of Saltash Community School which took place on December 6 and 7, the summary report has now been published.
The inspectors found that a number of improvements had been made since their last visit in 2019, including the development of an effective and inclusive curriculum, and a strengthening of school leadership and governance.
The areas of student behaviour and attitude, personal development and provision of sixth-form education were all rated as ‘Good’.
Headteacher Kate Littledyke said: “We are really pleased that the Ofsted report acknowledges the progress we have made since the last inspection and that they have confirmed we are continuing to move in the right direction.
“Our staff and pupils have a strong team spirit and we are proud to have been recognised for our positive attitudes towards learning, behaviour, diversity, and safeguarding.
“We do, however, still have some work to do as some areas still Require Improvement, and we are addressing these with immediate effect.”
In order to ensure that teaching is consistently good across the board, the leadership team will further develop the rigorous staff training programme, supported by lesson visits.
The work already started regarding consistency across the curriculum and the routine checking of pupils’ understanding, will continue apace.
Should parents and carers have any questions or concerns, or would like to provide additional feedback, they are invited to attend the school’s Parent Forum.