Officers have, this morning, been granted a warrant of further detention which allows them extra time to detain a man in his 20s in connection to a serious incident in Redruth.
On Saturday the Magistrates’ Court approved warrants in relation to a man in his 30s and a man in his 40s. All three remain in police custody while the investigation continues.
Officers were called to the area of Drump Road at around 6.30pm on Thursday 6 July after receiving a report of a serious assault within a property in the area.
A man in his 30s sustained a gunshot wound to the back which is being treated as a life-threatening injury. He was taken to hospital where he is now said to be stable, and no longer in a critical condition.
Superintendent for West Cornwall, Ian Thompson, said: “A high visibility police presence will remain in the area into next week whilst we carry out our investigation and also reassurance patrols.
“We would like to hear from anyone who hasn’t yet got in touch with dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage of the area from Thursday afternoon that could assist us with our enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or report it via our website quoting log 785 of 6 July.
Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to CrimeStoppers via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.