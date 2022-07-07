Officer dismissed without notice

A POLICE officer who drank and got behind the wheel has been found guilty of gross misconduct and kicked off the force without notice.

Detective Constable Daniel Arnold of Devon and Cornwall Police appeared before Bodmin Magistrates Court in September of last year to plead guilty to driving with excess alcohol. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months and was fined.

The incident occurred while he was off duty and the officer was suspended following the incident.

Following a three-day public hearing, the police misconduct panel concluded that DC Arnold had breached the expected standards of professional behaviour, and determined that the officer would be dismissed without notice.

Head of Professional Standards, Detective Superintendent Paul Kessell said: “We expect our officers to uphold the standards of professional behaviour at all times, while on and off duty.

“His behaviour brought discredit upon the police service and could undermine public confidence.