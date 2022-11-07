Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner grants nearly £50,000 to groups tackling antisocial behaviour across Cornwall

A grant of £5,000 from the round was awarded to KSBK Performing Arts CIC, a community project based in Bodmin. KSBK aims to reach young people in one of the most deprived and under-resourced areas. The group have become an open and accessible space for children and families that come from financial and social deprivation. The recent grant from the Commissioners Community Grant Scheme will help to create a youth centre with an inclusive and supportive atmosphere to young people, enabling them to thrive and exceed socially in society. The activities of the youth centre will be designed to be collaborative and allow the young people to engage with like minded others through group sessions and activities. KSBK aims to keep young people off the streets and out of harm, helping to tackle anti-social behaviours across Cornwall.