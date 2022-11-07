Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner grants nearly £50,000 to groups tackling antisocial behaviour across Cornwall
Cornwall Community Foundation (CCF) is delighted to have administered another round of grant-awarding from the Commissioners Community Grant Scheme following the success of the previous round. Funding was created to support activities tackling anti-social behaviour in local communities across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
This funding round saw a total of £49,565.22 awarded to sixteen community groups across Cornwall, with grants ranging from £1,500 to £5,000. There was a broad range of groups awarded in this round, including Wild Young Parents Project, Youth Cafes Cornwall CIC and West Cornwall Women’s Aid.
Tamas Haydu, Chief Executive of Cornwall Community Foundation said, “Cornwall has some brilliant community groups and organisations working hard to offer different resources for young people to take them off the streets and tackle anti-social behaviour in the county. We are delighted to have been able to support the groups with this round of funding from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.”
A grant of £5,000 from the round was awarded to KSBK Performing Arts CIC, a community project based in Bodmin. KSBK aims to reach young people in one of the most deprived and under-resourced areas. The group have become an open and accessible space for children and families that come from financial and social deprivation. The recent grant from the Commissioners Community Grant Scheme will help to create a youth centre with an inclusive and supportive atmosphere to young people, enabling them to thrive and exceed socially in society. The activities of the youth centre will be designed to be collaborative and allow the young people to engage with like minded others through group sessions and activities. KSBK aims to keep young people off the streets and out of harm, helping to tackle anti-social behaviours across Cornwall.
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: “I am delighted to have been able to make funding available to some fantastic organisations across Cornwall and am confident that the projects they will deliver will make a substantial difference to the communities they work with.
She continued, “our community groups can do so much with relatively small sums of money and it is often residents of our towns, villages and cities who have the clearest idea of what makes a difference and where funding is most likely to give positive results.
“I very much look forward to finding out more about these projects and watching them develop.”
