Off roading for charity
A Liskeard toy shop owner has been off roading to raise money for the British Heart foundation.
Steve Hibbet, owner of Vintage 72 toys in Liskeard, took part in the 100km off road bike challenge from London to Brighton on September 17.
This is the second time Steve has completed this ride.
His aim was to raise at least £450 for the charity from donations via his just giving page and by donating 10% from sales at his shop and it’s accompanying Facebook page sales.
Steve is hoping to beat last year’s donations total and has already received £230 to give to charity.
Steve added: “I’m raising money for the British Heart Foundation and I’d be so grateful for your support. The BHF has helped halve the number of people dying from heart and circulatory disease in the UK but sadly every day hundreds of people lose their lives. It’s only thanks to support from people like us that the BHF can create new treatments and discover new cures.”
To donate follow www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Steve-Hibbert2
