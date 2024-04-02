CREWS from Cornwall’s Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) responded to a house fire near Fowey on March 28.
At 9.52 am crew members from Fowey and St Austell stations attended the residential fire alongside a ‘wholetime’ officer.
A spokesperson from CFRS explained: “On arrival crews found the fire had been extinguished by the occupant, who was suffering from slight smoke inhalation.”
It was reported that the fire was accidental and caused by a lithium-ion battery.
If a fire takes place in your home, CFRS have offered some advice. It is reported that occupants need to leave the building, and when safely outside should dial 999 and ask for the fire service.