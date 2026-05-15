A NURSE is taking on the South West Coast Path’s 630 miles to raise funds for the Cornwall Wildlife Trust.
Paul Foord, a staff nurse at the Royal Cornwall Hospital at Treliske in Truro, has been inspired to undertake the challenge by wildlife trust chief executive Matt Walpole who tackled his own 300-mile walk around Cornwall’s coast path last year.
Paul, from St Austell, is a regular volunteer for the wildlife trust and is taking his soft toy mascot “Justin Beaver” with him.
Paul is walking from Minehead in Somerset to Poole in Dorset via Cornwall and Devon in stages fitted around his work.
He said: “When I’m not helping to heal people at Treliske, I’m passionate about helping nature recovery in Cornwall.
“As a volunteer for Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s Beaver Project and its speaker network, where I give talks about the charity’s work, I love doing what I can to support a Cornwall where wildlife and wild places thrive.
“After seeing the amazing results from Matt’s walk, where he raised almost £4,000 to help sustain Cornwall’s wildlife, I felt inspired to take on my own challenge.”
Paul is carrying everything needed to remain self-sufficient during the journey, including a tent, food and camping equipment. He is also encouraging people to say hello or join him for sections of the route.
Josie Purcell, community fundraising and events lead at the wildlife trust, said: “Paul’s incredible endeavour to walk the South West Coast Path is testament to the passion people have for protecting wildlife and wild places, both in Cornwall and beyond.
“We are always hugely grateful for the amazing things our supporters do to raise funds for nature. Thank you, Paul.”
Paul has created a JustGiving fundraising page and an Instagram account linked with the challenge. Visit justgiving.com/page/paul-foord-5 to donate or follow @paul132282 on Instagram.
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