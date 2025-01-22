The building in the photograph, at the end of Victoria Terrace at a right-angle to Station Road, was called The Nook; it was demolished in the 1950s and the three houses of Victoria Place now occupy the site. Before Henry Rice built the Tollgate House just beyond the Railway Station in 1842, The Nook was where the Barn Street Toll Gate was across the road and a payment had to be paid by everyone, except pedestrians, passing through.