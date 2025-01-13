William Howard James, whose ‘Central Dairy’ can be seen in the photograph, occupied the other half of 2 Bay Tree Hill in 1939. On June 3, 1948 the Daily Mirror printed the headline ‘£50 Milk Fine’ followed by ‘William Howard James of Bay Tree Hill, Liskeard, was fined £50 at Liskeard yesterday for supplying excess milk. The prosecution said he had made an illegal profit of over £150’, but I’m sure he was just trying to help his customers while milk was still being rationed after the end of WWII. Today the premises are shared between a Barber and a Cobbler.