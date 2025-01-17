Attendance figures improved drastically when Liskeard welcomed the Show for the last time, in 1959. Perhaps a visit by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother had a bearing on the higher numbers. Livestock entries were also a record for Liskeard: 434 horses, 389 cattle, 144 sheep and 212 pigs. If any readers met the Queen Mother that day the Cornish Times would love to hear from you.