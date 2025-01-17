Before Wadebridge became the permanent site for the Royal Cornwall Show in 1960, from its inception in 1793 various towns across the county were selected to host the popular event. 1862 was the first year that Liskeard was chosen. £350 was offered in prize money with a silver challenge cup valued at £40.
Attendance figures were being recorded by the time of the Show’s next visit to Liskeard, in 1876, when visitor numbers were 14,228 and the President was Colonel Hon. E. Boscawen. In this year a third day of events was trialled, but the added costs exceeded the extra income generated and a third day didn’t return until 1974.
In 1893 the Show returned to Liskeard, using Lux Cross for the third and final time.
Attendance fell to 12,648 when the Show returned to Liskeard in 1907. Proprietor John Cleave advertised that ‘For the convenience of visitors to the Show, a High Class Luncheon will be provided each day at the Stag Hotel from 11am to 2pm, tickets 2s 6d, and a High Tea at 4pm, tickets 2s.’
The 1930 Show was held at Tremabe, Liskeard; there were two local winners; Lt Col C.F. Miller DSO of Great Trethew for ‘Best Jersey Cow or Heifer in Milk’ and HRH Prince of Wales, Home Farm, Stokeclimsland for ‘Champion Devon’.
Attendance figures improved drastically when Liskeard welcomed the Show for the last time, in 1959. Perhaps a visit by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother had a bearing on the higher numbers. Livestock entries were also a record for Liskeard: 434 horses, 389 cattle, 144 sheep and 212 pigs. If any readers met the Queen Mother that day the Cornish Times would love to hear from you.
Brian Oldham, Liskeard Museum volunteer and Bard of the Gorsedh Kernow