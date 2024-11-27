To quote from my Holyer an Gof award winning book ‘More Peeks into Liskeard’s Past’, the following advertisement appeared in the Western Gazette on April 21, 1911, ‘The William Henry Williams Home of Rest for Ladies. Holiday and Residential. Beautifully situated in own grounds. Good excursion centre. Terms moderate. Bella Vista, Liskeard, Cornwall.’
But why did the new owner change the name of Wadham House to Bella Vista? Williams, after a career in retail banking in Cornwall, emigrated to the copper mining district of Tocopilla in Chile, South America, to seek his fortune, which he achieved. Starting as an employee, he eventually became the proprietor of the successful mining company Lean, Jose & Co. and was appointed British Vice Consul at Tocopilla. The trading post owned by Williams’ company was named Bella Vista, hence the connection.
On his death in 1907, Bella Vista was handed over to a body of trustees to continue as ‘The William Henry Williams Home for Ladies of Slender Means’. If any readers have information on conditions, good or bad, in the Home in Church Street South, please email [email protected].
Brian Oldham, Liskeard Museum volunteer and Bard of Gorsedh Kernow