But why did the new owner change the name of Wadham House to Bella Vista? Williams, after a career in retail banking in Cornwall, emigrated to the copper mining district of Tocopilla in Chile, South America, to seek his fortune, which he achieved. Starting as an employee, he eventually became the proprietor of the successful mining company Lean, Jose & Co. and was appointed British Vice Consul at Tocopilla. The trading post owned by Williams’ company was named Bella Vista, hence the connection.