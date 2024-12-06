THE iconic former Barclays Bank in Liskeard is set to get a new lease of life, thanks to the efforts of an innovative and inspiring Cornish company who will set up their new headquarters in the building next year.
Boost Innovations, an award-winning design company producing breast forms for post-mastectomy and breast form wearers, have taken on the imposing Grade II listed building after outgrowing their current home in Calstock.
Founded in 2018, Boost Innovations Limited was born from an idea to find a design solution that would solve some of the issues women faced wearing a breast prosthesis after mastectomy.
The huge success of the company since launch has been clear to see and now, founder Samantha Jackman, together with business partner Chris Hawken, are expanding their base to meet with customer needs, as well as providing additional aspects to their business.
As Samantha explained: "As our company has grown, we've long outgrown the converted garage we have been working from, so there is a necessity to bring all our processes under one roof, including our design and production.
"When we started to look for property, Liskeard was a first choice as it's a perfect location for independent and growing local businesses, so we're thrilled to take over this premises and save it from undeserved decline."
Already remedial works have begun on the outside of the building, which is located on The Parade, and has been the home for banking in the town for over 150 years until its closure in March 2023.
"It's such a beautiful building, but it does need a fair bit of work carried out on it," added Samantha. "We've already started some of the refurbishments, but the main thrust of the work will begin in the New Year with the aim of us being open by Spring 2025.
"It's a spacious premises, which is a bit daunting, but equally it's going to open up a lot more opportunities for us as a business and for our customers. The front end will be more of a meet-and-greet area, whilst the back end will used mainly for our production work.
"We'll also have rooms that can be rented or used for focus groups as part of research and development activities, so this is very exciting as we can collaborate to support other local businesses and organisations to offer facilities as they grow."
The upcoming move is the latest high point for Samantha, who herself recently picked up the Women in Health & Wellbeing Award at the West Country Women Awards.
"To receive that award was something else, especially considering all the other amazing people in my category," added Samantha. "The awards are fantastic and pretty unique to our area, so it was great that Chris and his wife were there also to celebrate with me."
Boost's acquisition of the building was enabled by support from private investment and funding allocated from Cornwall Council's Growth Hub Grants Programme, which itself if part of the Good Growth Programme, which is delivering the UK Shared Prosperity Fund in Cornwall and Isles of Scilly.