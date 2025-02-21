Fanny appears to have been a gifted singer; at the 1871 Annual Soiree of the Liskeard Literary Institution, held in the Temperance Hall, Barn Street, she sang ‘Good Night Beloved’, ‘Her Bright Smile’ and ‘Sing on Yee Little Birds’. Fanny was the only child of Augustus and Emily to be still living at home when Augustus died aged 81 on May 24, 1889. Probate valued his personal estate at £39,046 5s 1d, a huge amount at the time, the equivalent of £4,251,898.00 in 2025.