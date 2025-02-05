Margaret continued the story: “My father was serving as an ARP (Air Raid Precautions) Warden in 1941. He had just finished his night shift when he was forced to take cover in a shelter at Barn Park. The shelter took a direct hit. It was a double blow for my mother because we had already been bombed out of our home in Portland Square and were living in temporary accommodation in Tamerton Foliot. I was only four at the time and my mum was left with a young family to bring up on her own.”