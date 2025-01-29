As a young man Henry emigrated to Canada and joined five others to form the ‘Huntsville Syndicate’; they purchased 40 acres of undeveloped land the southern bank of the Wabi River in Ontario. As the township began to grow Henry built the first hardware store in the area and, in 1894, the ‘Syndicate’ decided to name the area Liskeard, after his birthplace in Cornwall. The area north of the Wabi River was also developing rapidly, there the name of Thorneloe was adopted and included May Street named after Henry. After much discussion and ‘a great deal of agitation’ the whole area was incorporated with the name of New Liskeard in 1903.