In 1861 at Bolitho Farm, on the outskirts of Liskeard, John Carswell was the farmer of 165 acres employing four workers. Dairymaid Ann Hoar, Carter Thomas Welch and Housemaid Frances Tamblyn, all lived-in at the farm. Farmer’s wife Emmaline Carswell, at the age of 30, was 11 years younger than her husband and had given birth to their first child, a son named John Raby Carter, in March 1861. More children followed: Jane in 1863, Elizabeth in 1864 and Charles in 1866.