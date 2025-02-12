In that same year of 1871, Mr Benjamin Franklin Goodrich opened a rubber hose company, using crude rubber imported from Brazil, in the township of Akron, Summit County, Ohio. Akron became one of the fastest growing cities in America and became known as the ‘Rubber Capital of the World’, producing 50 per cent of the world’s rubber products in the 1910s. Their main products became bicycle and motor car tyres. It was Henry Ford who chose B F Goodrich tyres for his Model T Ford in 1903. In 1990 the company was bought out by Michelin.