Northern lights were visible across Cornwall on Sunday night.
Onlookers watched the rare phenomena as far south as Penzance and it was also spotted in Callington and Bude, which turned the sky a vivid shade of purple.
The northern lights, or the aurora borealis, are an atmospheric phenomenon that's regarded as the Holy Grail of skywatching.
They are beautiful dancing waves of light that have captivated people for millennia and are the result of disturbances in the magnetosphere caused by the solar wind.
Jason Ellway captured this stunning photograph of the Northern Lights over Kit Hill, Callington.
The Met Office believes there will be a greater chance for some good views of the aurora tonight due to the clearer skies forecast.