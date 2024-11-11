The MP for North Cornwall has paid tribute to those who have fallen in previous conflicts.
Ben Maguire MP joined communities across North Cornwall for the annual Remembrance ceremonies in Bodmin on Sunday, November 10, and in Camelford on Monday, November 11.
These solemn events served as a tribute to the heroic men and women who have sacrificed their lives to protect the freedoms we hold dear and to honour the bravery of all service personnel.
Sunday’s service in Bodmin, held at St Petroc’s Church, was marked by a moving tribute, with music provided by the renowned Bodmin Town Band. The community gathered to reflect and express collective gratitude for the sacrifices of past and present military members.
On Monday, he then joined residents in Camelford for a heartfelt ceremony, reinforcing the commitment to remember and honour those who have served.
Ben Maguire, the MP for North Cornwall said after the events: “Attending these Remembrance ceremonies is a profound reminder of the courage and selflessness of our service members. It is our duty to ensure their sacrifices are never forgotten and to support those who continue to serve.
“I want to extend a huge thanks to the organisers of both of these ceremonies, and all of those across our many towns and villages, for such touching and meaningful events. Your work is truly appreciated by the whole community.”