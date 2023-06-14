Cllr Leigh Frost (Liberal Democrats, Bodmin St Petroc’s) said he had supported the streamlining of parking tariffs but was critical of the consultation process. “Things were being changed constantly so it became very messy very quickly. It all got very confusing and rushed. The correct thing would have been to take a long look at it and bring the new charges in for the next year perhaps.“I don’t know how the consultation response was from businesses. I don’t know the outcome of meeting with Cornwall Chamber of Commerce. Was it massively against and the council pushed ahead regardless? There is a happy medium to be found but I don’t think we bothered to look for it.”