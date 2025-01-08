NOT a single Cornish restaurant has been shortlisted for this year’s Good Food Awards.
With its award-winning butchers, plentiful farmers and fantastic fisherman, Cornwall is gifted with some top-quality restaurants, offering locally sourced produce, crafted into the perfect mouthful. However, the shortlist for The Good Food Guide Awards 2025 does not feature a single Cornish representative.
While the likes of Manchester, Somerset, Bristol and of course London make several appearances, the South West contingent has not made the cut.
Established in 1951, The Good Food Guide was first compiled by Raymond Postgate in 1951, to empower diners, helping readers to find the very best places to eat and encouraging restaurants to offer the best possible food, service and experience.
However, despite offering some fantastic food, with the likes of Rick Stein cooking up a storm in Padstow, Charlie Walters, former MasterChef contestant, creating beautiful fish dishes in Looe, and Michelin star chef Paul Ainsworth providing top quality meals at his restaurant Number 6, 2025’s Good Food Guide does not name any of them.
Those from other parts of the country will be celebrating at a glittering ceremony on Monday, February 3 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in central London, with the awards hosted by TV presenter and restaurant-goer, Richard Bacon.
A spokesperson from the awards said: “The shortlist, which has been revealed ahead of the ceremony, comprises some of Britain’s most prolific restaurants with The Ritz Restaurant, St John and Opheem among the contenders for Restaurant of the Year, sponsored by OpenTable. Meanwhile, the Chef to Watch category is more hotly contested than ever with seven entrants considered to be the biggest talents of tomorrow.”