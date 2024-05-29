FIRE crews responded to reports of a suspected property fire in Torpoint in the early hours of May 25.
A call had been received from the homeowners at around 1.39am stating there was a fire in a bedroom of a property in Torpoint.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “Critical Control were unable to establish whether the occupants had evacuated the premises so the call was treated as persons reported. Crews were mobilised from Torpoint, Saltash and Liskeard and an officer also attended. One hose reel, one main jet and two breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the fire. There were no casualties.”