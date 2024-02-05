STAFF at Bodmin Hospital have been praised by their local MP after hitting a significant milestone.
Over 40,000 diagnostic tests have been delivered at the community diagnostic centre at the hospital since its opening to the public in November 2022.
Figures from the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly NHS show total tests at the centre covering CT, MRI, phlebotomy, point of care testing, X-Ray and ultrasound standing at 40,686.
The diagnostic unit, which is based in a building on the Bodmin Hospital estate which was formerly home to the privately-run Bodmin treatment centre before being used temporarily as a hub for coronavirus vaccinations during the pandemic; will when fully operational have a capacity of over 100,000 additional tests, operating over a full year with both floors working 12 hours a day, seven days a week.
The success comes despite a backdrop of continued recruitment and retention of staff issues in the NHS, has led to Scott Mann, the MP for North Cornwall describing Bodmin becoming ‘a healthcare hub’ for North and East Cornwall, with the diagnostic unit reducing travelling times and waiting lists for patients who would otherwise have to travel to Truro for similar services.
Scott Mann, the MP for North Cornwall, said: “I’m very proud of all the staff at Bodmin Hospital and the hard work they have put in to deliver over 40,000 diagnostic tests. This is just the start of what we have planned for the site.
“I do appreciate from my conversations with NHS staff and management that recruitment and retention of staff remain the most significant barriers to our local healthcare system. Over the past few years, I have been a keen advocate of key-worker housing as part of developments, and I will continue to push this message to decision-makers.
“Bodmin is becoming a healthcare hub for our part of Cornwall and I have no doubt we will continue to go from strength to strength. I promised to get health services delivered closer to people's homes and that is what I have done. Previously, these 40,000 tests would have been delivered outside of North Cornwall. We are making excellent progress.”