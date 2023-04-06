Self-care: Stock your medicine cabinet or pack a first-aid kit with; paracetamol and aspirin, plus the equivalent for children if you have them; mild laxatives to relieve constipation; re-hydration mixtures for diarrhoea or vomiting; indigestion remedies; antiseptic cream

Pharmacy: Visit your local pharmacy for headaches, upset stomachs, aches and pains. They can also provide an emergency supply of repeat medicines if you run out.

NHS 111: Visit NHS 111 online or call 111 for advice and support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

GP: Please call your own GP for symptoms that will not go away, even when you are on holiday

Minor injury unit: Attend your local minor injury unit for conditions and injuries that are not life-threatening, such as sprains, fractures and burns.

Cornwall's 24/7 mental health helpline: Call 0800 038 5300 if you are worried about your own or someone else's mental health