A NEW leader has been appointed for the Tamar 2050 Crossing Programme, a vital initiative aimed at ensuring the long-term resilience and connectivity of transport links between Devon and Cornwall.
With his extensive experience in regional transport and leadership, Richard Stevens — who is the managing director of Go South West — will oversee the development of future crossing solutions that support economic growth, sustainability and infrastructure improvements.
A self-proclaimed ‘Westcountry boy’ — whose first job was as a bus driver in Penzance at the age of 20 — has, over the past 36 years, worked at local, regional and national levels in transport, while also holding leadership roles, including chair of Plymouth Chamber of Commerce for more than 10 years.
Developed by the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee in partnership with both Cornwall Council and Plymouth City Council, Tamar 2050 is a transformational programme designed to create a sustainable future for the Tamar crossings (comprising the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry) which are essential for thousands of daily commuters.
The programme is targeting nine key areas to ensure the crossings remain viable:
- Improving efficiency – Reviewing how the crossings function and identifying new ways to enhance operations.
- Exploring commercial opportunities – Looking at potential revenue streams on both the bridge and ferries.
- Investing in local talent – Creating more apprenticeships and expanding STEMM events (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medicine).
- Technology-driven tolling – Assessing the potential for card-only booths and open road tolling to improve capacity and reduce journey times.
- Greater public engagement – Strengthening ties with businesses, transport providers and local communities.
- Keeping tolls affordable – Finding ways to minimise toll increases, while continuing to push for government financial support.
- Carbon neutral ferries – Investigating ways to reduce the environmental impact of ferry operations.
- Wider transport connectivity – Exploring new crossing options and improved links with GWR, buses, and ferries.
A key part of the Tamar 2050 plan is the ‘Stakeholder Panel’, which will give a voice to those who use or rely on the crossings. This includes bridge and ferry users, cyclists and pedestrians, businesses and transport providers, local residents, schools and colleges, as well as local councillors and MPs.
“We know there are going to be some significant changes in road transport and the ways in which people move from one place to another over the next 25 years,” said Mr Stevens. “The panel has been given the task of identifying a plan to ensure that the crossings are still here for the future generations that will need to use them. This is not just about how we pay for these vital assets, it’s about what the next generation of ferries and bridge need to look like.
“For me, this is about making sure there is a legacy for our children and grandchildren, and for the children that have not even been born yet, to make sure that they can have the facility of movement and access to great services. The crossings are vital infrastructure for our society and I think we owe it to future generations to get this right.”