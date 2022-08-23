Next generation vaccine roll-out
[email protected]
Wednesday 31st August 2022 4:00 pm
Share
Covid boosters will be available to the over 50s from next month (mhorwood Covid 19 Oxford-Astraze )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The NHS will become the first healthcare system in the world to use the next generation, bivalent COVID vaccine when it kickstarts the autumn booster rollout in early September.
Set to start during the week of September 5, NHS staff will begin vaccinating care home residents and people who are housebound first.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |