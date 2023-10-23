A new team member has successfully passed out as a qualified all-weather lifeboat navigator at Fowey lifeboat station.
James Dowrick, who is the operations director for his family’s electrical contracting business, joined the Fowey lifeboat crew as a volunteer in 2019.
To achieve his navigator qualification, James demonstrated high standards of skill using charts, radar, AIS, GPS, bouyage, passage planning, search patterns and knowledge of local waters.
James commented: “I’m thrilled to have recently passed out as an ALB navigator, it’s definitely been a goal of mine since joining the crew.
“I’d like to pass on my thanks to everyone at the station for their support and to the other navigators for sharing their knowledge and experience.
“I look forward to helping the future trainee navigators in the same way.”
Fowey Coxswain Jonathan Pritchard added: “I am very pleased for James. He has worked very hard and shown great enthusiasm throughout his training.
“Everyone congratulates him on his successful passing out.”