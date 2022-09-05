Newly formed ladies cricket team going from strength to strength
Liskeard Ladies softball cricket team
CRICKET in the Liskeard area is going from strength to strength as new ladies teams enter the field.
The first ever friendly of its kind took place recently between the newly-formed Liskeard Ladies softball cricket team and their counterparts from Menheniot-Looe.
The final score saw Menheniot-Looe come away victorious, but the important and exciting part for everyone there on the night was simply being there for the match which was the Liskeard team’s debut.
Lynn Webb explained how members have only been training together since May, after a conversation with friends during the lockdown sparked off the idea of forming a team.
There’s been a huge amount of support from Liskeard Cricket Club (LCC) since Lynn first attended their AGM, she said, and the group has also had guidance and support from Cornwall Women’s Cricket.
After initially roping in as many friends as she could to come along and play, Lynn says that the team now has a brilliant range of people of all ages – and they’re on the lookout for more participants.
She said she was grateful to the members of LCC who had been very welcoming and friendly and who have supported by giving time to help train the new members.
Speaking ahead of Monday’s game, Lynn said: “We’ve got a real mix from students who play cricket for the school, up to women in their 60s.
“It’s really casual, we’re all beginners – I’d never played before, some of the others have been on hockey or netball teams.
“It’s social, great to be outdoors and just focus on the cricket, and it’s fun. It’ll go wherever we want it to. We are playing softball cricket at the moment but if any of the women want to, then they have the opportunity to go and play with the men’s team.
“I think the match will help us learn where we need to structure our training. Bowling is a big one!”
Liskeard Ladies Cricket Club meet on a Monday evening from 6.30-8pm. Anyone interested in finding out more should look out for Liskeard Cricket Club on Facebook or alternatively email [email protected]
Meanwhile young players and their parents have also been getting a fun flavour of the game during a summer programme for children at Liskeard Cricket Club.
The Dynamos (pictured below) for eight to 11 year olds have been meeting on a Thursday evening.
The sessions are based around the England Cricket Board Dynamos structure, says David Ambler, who’s been leading the coaching. Starting with exercises to practice certain skills, the group then goes on to have a bit of a game, with parents involved as much as possible.
Perhaps predictably, the youngsters say they’ve found batting the most enjoyable, with bowling the hardest part so far – but David reports that bowling against the grown ups seemed to be a lot of fun for the young players.
Further cricket programmes for younger and older children are planned – with the aim being to establish a youth membership at the club.
