The National Institute of Economic and Social Research report that it’s the poorest who have been hit the hardest since Boris Johnson’s landslide election in 2019 with their living standards falling by up to 20 per cent. We see this in our communities where an increasing number of families rely on foodbanks to make ends meet, ordinary working people who have suffered a decade of wage stagnation struggling with the increasing cost of food, energy and rent. We see it with housing, the charity Shelter estimating that just under 2,000 people were homeless in Cornwall at Christmas. And we see it in our NHS with our hospitals in Cornwall and Plymouth declaring critical incidents, and patients waiting in ambulances outside emergency departments for longer than anyone else in the country, due to a lack of vehicles on the road, a shortage of staff and not enough hospital and care home beds.