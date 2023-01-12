A NEW year has brought a new set of roadworks for residents in the Looe area.
Traffic management has begun in the town centre as Cornwall Council carries out work to upgrade the drainage system.
Initially one side of the road will be closed, but as the scheme progresses, the full closure of Fore Street will be required, with a traffic light system on Barbican Hill to facilitate the closure and diversion.
Work is being carried out between the hours of 8am and 5pm on weekdays only so as to minimise disruption, says the Council. The project is set to be complete by mid-February.
Meanwhile, the main A387 (Sandplace Road) into Looe is set to be closed between Sandplace and Looe from Monday (Jan 16) until January 27 as construction work takes place.
The closure will be in place between the hours of 9.30am and 2.30pm with a diversion looping via Morval, No Mans Land and the B3253.
Two further roadworks schemes will affect people living in or thinking of heading for Talland Bay and West Looe.
Work to repair the carriageway is set to start tomorrow (Thursday Jan 12) on the road from West Wayland to Talland Bay: the full length of this road through to The Bay holiday apartments is set to be closed between 7.30am and 5.30pm until January 20.
And highways maintenance work will also see Goonwartha Road in West Looe closed from today (Wednesday January 11) until Monday (Jan 16).
The road will be closed weekdays only from 7.30am-5pm. Marshals will be on site to support residents and businesses needing local access – through traffic should follow the diversions which will be in place.
Cornwall Council has requested that people do not park on this road as the work is being carried out in order to prevent delays and to enable emergency access.