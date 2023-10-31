A new Women’s Institute (WI) group has formed in the village of Lanivet.
The group officially came together on October 18 for their first meeting which was full of laughter and chat.
Lanivet WI already has 37 members and is looking forward to see those numbers grow.
The group now plans to meet monthly on the third Wednesday of the month at 7pm in Lanivet Methodist Church.
The next scheduled meeting will be on Wednesday, November 15, with guest speaker Tony Beddard giving a talk titled ‘Tales from a Lighthouse’. Tony is a former lighthouse keeper and author of Lighthouse Stories: Keeper is No More.
In December, the WI will meet a week earlier so as not to clash with members’ holiday plans. On Wednesday, December 20, they’ll meet for some festive crafts and a celebratory Christmas buffet of delicious treats. The WI will also be decorating a Christmas tree in Lanivet Church.
Lanivet now joins the Cornwall Federation of WIs and is one of 109 WIs throughout the county.
Helen Kestle, chair of Cornwall Federation of WIs, said: “We currently have over 3,000 members in WIs from St Buryan to Morwenstow.”
To find out more about the WI in Cornwall, contact the Cornwall Federation of WIs office on [email protected] or ring 01872 272843 or visit the website www.cornwallwi.org.uk