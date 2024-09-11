A new vicar has been officially installed at St Martin’s Church in Liskeard.
In a service attended by Mayor of Liskeard Christina Whitty and her consort Terry, the new vicar Reverend Mark Wade was formally welcomed into the parish.
The installation was led by the Bishop of St Germans, Bishop Hugh Nelson and the Archdeacon of Bodmin, Kelly Betteridge.
Several members of the congregation took part in the service to a packed church where the new reverend swore the oath of allegiance.
Mark will serve in the parishes of Liskeard, St Keyne including Dobwalls United Church.
Christina Whitty, Mayor of Liskeard said: “I welcome Mark and his family to Liskeard on behalf of Liskeard Town Council and the residents of our town.”
Reverend Mark Wade was born in Illogan, West Cornwall to a vicar father who served at Coverack, St Erme and Constantine parishes, to name just a few. He studied Drama and Media at St Mary’s in Twickenham, working as an actor for theatre in education companies after graduating.
His calling to the ministry came after his marriage in 2009 to his wife Toni, and he served as youth pastor with St Mark’s Church, Haydock for the Liverpool diocese. He was ordained in Liverpool Cathedral serving latterly in Wigan before returning to Cornwall.
Aside from his work, Mark admits that his family loves sport including football, supporting Manchester United and Wigan Athletic, but also the Lionesses and rugby league.
Rev Mark Wade said: “We are very happy to be here in Cornwall with our wider family and look forward to joining in with all God is doing here in Dobwalls, Liskeard and St Keyne.
“We are so grateful for your prayers over the last few months and for the warm welcome already received. We look forward to getting to know you all in the weeks to come.”
His official start date is Sunday, September 15 where he will be preaching at a special Benefice service at St Martin's Church, which starts at 10.30am followed by a shared lunch.
The reverend will also be preaching at the 7pm service at St Martin's Church.