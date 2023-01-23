Bodmin Town Council has applied to Cornwall Council for a hybrid planning application for a proposed new cemetery, to be situated on land just off of Crabtree Lane, to the south of the Bodmin Beacon nature reserve.
The planning permission proposes the construction of a cemetery grounds with access and an outline proposal in respect of a proposed welcome centre comprising of an office, meeting place and toilets and an equipment storage area.
The application comes after years of discussion between Bodmin Town Council and Cornwall Council’s infrastructure and estates team as part of an objective of securing an additional area of land which would be suitable for a cemetery, which is required due to a limited capacity at the sites presently maintained by the town council.
In the application, Situ8 planning consultancy on behalf of Bodmin Town Council revealed that the proposed site, if approved, would provide sufficient capacity for the next 50 to 60 years.
They wrote: “Consent is sought for a hybrid application for a new cemetery to serve the expanding town of Bodmin, with full details of the site layout including access provided, and outline permission sought in respect of a proposed Welcome Centre and ancillary groundskeeper/storage associated with the proposed use.
“Bodmin Town Council currently conducts approximately 20-25 burials and interments per year. However, there is limited space within existing cemeteries in the area and the town is expected to grow considerably within the next decade, with approximately 3,000 houses expected to be built before 2030. The proposed cemetery would have a capacity of approximately 1,100 formal and natural spaces, which would allow for the increased population and burial/interment requirements over the next 50-60 years.”
The proposed cemetery would involve alterations to access to the field access to enable public pedestrian and vehicle access, 24-hour access from residents, 25 car parking spaces (to include accessible spaces), a welcome centre to act as a meeting and gathering space, a contemplation garden and areas for reflection and groundskeeper facilities in addition to both formal and natural burial areas.
In its response to the planning application, Martin Mumford, the Police Designing Out Crime Officer for Devon and Cornwall Police, suggested that the proposal could benefit from the addition of CCTV and monitored intruder alarms. He said: “The site boundary appears to be well defined with existing and new landscaping which I feel is important. I note that there will be a gate provided at the entrance for security which is supported. There will need to be appropriate site signage to set the local rules.
“It may not be feasible but I would suggest if possible, landscaping measures (perhaps bunds or drop down bollards where necessary) are considered to try and help prevent any unauthorised vehicle access into the wider site from the car park.
“I would also suggest that some thought is given long term to employing CCTV on site perhaps, at least to cover the main site entrance.
“Although only outline at this stage, there must be careful thought given to the practical security of both the welcome centre and storage units. Both should have a monitored intruder alarm. Doors and windows to both should be to a suitable security standard.”
Further details on the planning application can be found on the Cornwall Council website under PA22/10845.