A JOINT dementia strategy has been developed to improve the lives of people in the region who are living with dementia.
Cornwall Council, NHS Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board and the Council of the Isles of Scilly has launched the scheme.
The initiative has been forged following involvement of people with dementia, their carers and families, health and social care professionals, voluntary and community organisations, and other key stakeholders.
It is informed by national and local policy, good practice, needs assessments, and feedback from residents, much of which was taken from Healthwatch Cornwall’s report: “Hear our voice: Improving dementia and memory loss services and support in Cornwall through carer experience”
Cornwall Council cabinet lead for adult social care and health, Cllr Andy Virr said: “The strategy aims to deliver a personalised, prevention-focused, place-based, and joined-up model of care.
“We want to make sure more people get their diagnosis as soon as possible so that we can work with them to delay their symptoms as much as we can. We want to make sure our care providers have the right training and support to help people, as well as making sure people have access to the specialist services and palliative care that they need.”
Kate Shields, the chief executive of NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board, said: “Tackling dementia is an absolute priority for us in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly and we’re delighted that the Admiral nurse service that we are proud to commission and memory café network that we support have recently been recognised with three national Dementia Care awards.
“In tackling dementia we want to firstly help people understand the simple things they can do to prevent or delay dementia, such as exercising, giving up smoking, reducing alcohol and eating healthy foods such as fruit, vegetables and nuts.
“Secondly we want to encourage people to come forward for a diagnosis, if you have concerns about themselves or a loved one, so that we can help support you.
“Thirdly we are increasing support within our communities, such as small friendly respite groups in rural areas, to help people to live well with dementia and stay connected with their family and friends.”
Councillor Avril Mumford, the lead member for adults and public health at the council of the Isles of Scilly, said: “everyone will be affected by dementia either directly or through family and friends. This strategy will support the development of a joint framework that allows both health and social care partners to address the challenges of dealing with dementia and help people and our community to tackle this terrible condition.”
CEO of Healthwatch Cornwall, Debbie Gilbert added: “As CEO of Healthwatch Cornwall, I am proud to present our report, 'Hear our voice: Improving dementia and memory loss services and support in Cornwall through carer experience.’
“This report is informed by national and local policy, best practices, needs assessments, and invaluable feedback from residents. We are proud that our recommendations have been absorbed into the council's strategy, amplifying our collective ambitions to improve the dementia care pathway.”
The strategy will be overseen by a steering group that reports to the Integrated Care Partnership.
The strategy will be updated and audited regularly to ensure it meets the changing needs and expectations of the local population.