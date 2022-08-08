New Speedwatch formed

Kelly Bray speedwatch ( )
KELLY Bray’s first ever Community Speedwatch group has been formed and volunteers have been undergoing their training.
The group has come about thanks to the hard work of local town councillor Brenig Morgan, says the Kelly Bray Residents Association.
Anyone interested in getting involved in Speedwatch should contact Cllr Morgan at the town council or email [email protected]
