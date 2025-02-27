A NEW community initiative is set to launch in Callington next month, offering local residents the chance to repair broken items rather than throw them away.
The Repair Café will open on Saturday, March 15, and will bring together volunteers with practical skills to help fix household items, reduce waste and promoting sustainability.
Located in the Callington Mustard Seed Church, the Repair Café will run from 2pm to 5pm, then every second Saturday of the month moving forward.
The Repair Café movement is growing worldwide, encouraging people to repair rather than replace. These community-driven events provide free repairs for everything from clothing and electronics to bicycles and small appliances. Volunteers with expertise in fixing, sewing and tinkering will be on hand to guide visitors through the repair process, offering practical advice and hands-on help.
In an age of fast fashion and disposable electronics, many everyday items end up in landfill when they could be easily fixed. The Repair Café helps change this mindset by making repairs accessible, fun, and empowering.
Visitors can learn new skills, connect with like-minded people, and extend the life of their belongings – all while enjoying a friendly, social environment over a cup of tea or coffee.
Organisers of the Repair Café are currently looking for volunteers, so whether you’re handy with a screwdriver, a sewing needle, or just want to help with hosting, you’re more than welcome to be part of things. Donations of tools, materials and repairable items are also welcome.
“This is about more than fixing things, it’s about building a stronger, more sustainable community,” said Denise Eaton. “We want to encourage people to think differently about waste, while also saving money and learning new skills.”